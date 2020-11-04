Biden Officially Wins Arizona

President-elect Joe Biden's electoral count is now 290, 20 points more than the 270 threshold to win the presidency.

Biden's win in AZ marks just the second time a Democratic presidential candidate carried the state in 70 years.

AZ's most populous county, Maricopa County, has shifted blue in recent years.

A growing Latino population and an increase in residents who have relocated from CA and IL have contributed to the shift.

AZ was also the home state of respected Republican Senator and presidential candidate John McCain.

McCain died in 2018.

President Donald Trump has consistently mocked and criticized McCain and did not attend his funeral.

Clearly, voters wanted something new from Arizona.

Voters were energized and enthused to vote.

, Steven Slugocki, Chair of Maricopa County's Democrats, via CNN