Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona
Joe Biden Projected To Win Arizona

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden projected to win Arizona, the first Democrat to do so since 1996

Arizona has 11 Electoral College votes. Polling averages had indicated that Joe Biden was a slight...
Upworthy - Published

CBS News Projects Joe Biden Has Won Arizona

CBS News has projected Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona after counties reported more vote tallies...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


JUST IN: NBC News, CNN Project Biden Wins Arizona, Adding to His Electoral College Lead

JUST IN: NBC News, CNN Project Biden Wins Arizona, Adding to His Electoral College Lead Both NBC News and CNN have projected that President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona, making the...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNewsmax



Related videos from verified sources

CBS News Projects President-Elect Joe Biden Has Won Arizona [Video]

CBS News Projects President-Elect Joe Biden Has Won Arizona

Debra Alfarone reports China has congratulated Joe Biden on being elected President.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:32Published
Presidential Transition: Biden Wins Arizona [Video]

Presidential Transition: Biden Wins Arizona

Another swing state victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden late last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security declares the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history. Yet,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published
Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win [Video]

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win

President-elect Joe Biden cemented his electoral victory by capturing the battleground state of Arizona late on Thursday, but President Donald Trump has still refused to accept defeat. Gloria Tso..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published