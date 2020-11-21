All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

Global  
 

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day.

It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election.

But according to Business Insider, none of the lawsuits so far have ended in victory.

The campaign filed lawsuits and motions to intervene in cases in swing states Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

They've notched zero victories, 19 cases where they've withdrawn or lost.

Three cases remain pending.


