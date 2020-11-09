What do Americans far from D.C. think of the transition?

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:33s - Published 6 days ago

The pundits, politicians and political analysts have made clear what they think of post-election transition the country is enduring, but what do typical Americans think?

SAYING ABOUT THERECENTPRESIDENTIALELECTION... ANDTRANSITION FORPRESIDENT-ELECTJOE BIDEN.BUT WHAT ARETYPICAL AMERICANSSAYING?OUR JOE ST.GEORGE IS TAKING ACLOSER LOOK.Sometimes the best wayto get the pulse of thecountry 0:11 I think if wedon't discuss it we cannever heal is to have asocially distancedconversation with theneighbors.

Clip 68 7:23 Iaccept the joe biden willbe president.

We firstmet this group of retireesa few weeks before theelection in MaricopaCounty, Arizona.

Now'sthat it's over we arechecking back in.

And,well, the divisions are stillthere between those whovoted for president-electBiden and those whovoted for PresidentTrump.

Clip 68 11:15 butwhen he concedes thatmeans the election isover..no no it doesn'tmeans the election isover..no no it doesn'tmean squat One thingthat is obvious Clip 6913:59 you people believein your source thedifferences here traceback to where eachperson gets their news.Clip 69 06:44 I readeverything I canRosanna, who voted forBiden, trusts the majornews networks, shewatches them all Martyand chris - who voted fortrump - tells us, for them,fox news is notconservative enoughtrump - tells us, for them,fox news is notconservative enoughanymore.

Clip 69 03:40 Istopped watching foxnews 6-8 months ago.Because this group isoperating on two differentperceptions of facts, it'stough to find unison.

Clip70: 4:33 covid is sortabig on my mind.Especially with how thecountry should handlethis pandemic.

Clip 6817:11 if I got covid Iwould want to takehydroxychloroquine Clip68 15:27 what arescientistssaying.this..and what ismarty saying..do youbelieve in covid.

What?Clip 68 16:36 you goingto shut down the entireeconomy for this?Nobody is saying that.This has neverhappened before.

Thisdebate is whatpresident-elect Biden willinherit come January .Clip 68 1956 I feel thereis turmoil And so farBiden supporters herefeel the transition hasbeen turbulent Marty andChris.

17.46 we haven'thad peace all year, Idon't think there is turmoilgoing on.

One bigchallenge for thepresident-elect iswhether Americans likemarty and chris cansomehow be won over.02:34 is there anythinghe can do?

Stop all thishatefulness.

The onlyproblem though iseveryone on this porchbelieves the division ishere to stay.

Go pro firstthen Clip 70 0:7 I don'tthink the divisions aregoing to go one way oranother, its never goingto be solved.

Never.

Onelesson for all of usthough is no one herelesson for all of usthough is no one herecursed or left earlybecause they disagreed.Everyone listened toeach other and maybethat's what the countryneeds.

Clip 70 5:37 I thinkit's good to get someoneelse's opinion we justdon't make it personal.

InBuckeye, Arizona I'm joest.

