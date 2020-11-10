Veterans Day Program at Charles Walker Senior Center

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

There was an outstanding display of patriotism at the Charles Walker Senior Center in Gulfport today.

- this event was stacked with - singers and dancers for - entertainment.- and to top it all off, an - incredible speaker and- veteran in doris jones who- showcased her memorabilia and - her experience serving in the - military.

- jones stressed the importance o- honoring and thanking our - veterans for their service.

- - "we serve in the military to preserve- our freedom that we take for- granted everyday.

When the- country says we need- you to step forward.

So, we don- want them to forget what we wen- through."

- - - doris is also a participant at- the senior center, and tells- news 25 its an honor to tell he- stories to citizens in south- mississippi.-