Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn Dead At 86

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
The basketball world is mourning Celtics icon Tommy Heinsohn.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.


Boston Celtics Legend Tom Heinsohn Dead At 86

Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn -- who won 10 titles for the Boston Celtics as a player and coach -- has...
TMZ.com


Tommy Heinsohn, Legendary Boston Celtics Player and Coach, Dead at 86. On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics confirmed the death of Tommy Heinsohn. . Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Tommy Heinsohn, a member of the Boston Celtics organization since the 1950s, has died. He was 86 years old.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston