Tommy Heinsohn, Legendary Boston Celtics Player and Coach, Dead at 86
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics confirmed the death of Tommy Heinsohn.
Boston Celtics Legend Tom Heinsohn Dead At 86
Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn -- who won 10 titles for the Boston Celtics as a player and coach -- has died, according to multiple reports. He was 86. Heinsohn is..
TMZ.com
The Boston Celtics announced on Tuesday that former player, coach, broadcaster and Hall of Famer Tom...
USATODAY.com - Published
Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn -- who won 10 titles for the Boston Celtics as a player and coach -- has...
TMZ.com - Published
