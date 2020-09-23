Global  
 

Tommy Heinsohn, Legendary Boston Celtics Player and Coach, Dead at 86

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Tommy Heinsohn, Legendary Boston Celtics Player and Coach, Dead at 86
On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics confirmed the death of Tommy Heinsohn.

Tom Heinsohn, former Boston Celtics player, coach and broadcaster, dies at 86

 The Boston Celtics announced on Tuesday that former player, coach, broadcaster and Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn died at 86.
Boston Celtics Legend Tom Heinsohn Dead At 86

 Hall of Famer Tom Heinsohn -- who won 10 titles for the Boston Celtics as a player and coach -- has died, according to multiple reports. He was 86. Heinsohn is..
