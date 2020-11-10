Explainer: How Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Works

NEW YORK — Pfizer and German company BioNTech announced on Monday, November 9, that their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in those who have not previously been infected with the virus.

Reuters reports that Pfizer and BioNTech said they have found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization this month.

Phases 3 clinical trials enrolled 43,000 participants and reported only 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Each vaccine requires two doses.

Pfizer and BioNTech said if granted authorization, they could produce up to 50 million doses in 2020.

Then they could produce 1.3 billion does in 2021.

This animation explains how the vaccine works.