Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Explainer: How Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Works

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Explainer: How Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Works

Explainer: How Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Works

NEW YORK — Pfizer and German company BioNTech announced on Monday, November 9, that their coronavirus vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in those who have not previously been infected with the virus.

Reuters reports that Pfizer and BioNTech said they have found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization this month.

Phases 3 clinical trials enrolled 43,000 participants and reported only 94 lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Each vaccine requires two doses.

Pfizer and BioNTech said if granted authorization, they could produce up to 50 million doses in 2020.

Then they could produce 1.3 billion does in 2021.

This animation explains how the vaccine works.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine to be available soon [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine to be available soon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-- President Donald Trump and the medical company Pfizer, announced a new COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Maryland Woman Among First To Take Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Calls It 'Huge Breakthrough' [Video]

Maryland Woman Among First To Take Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Calls It 'Huge Breakthrough'

Maryland Woman Among First To Take Pfizer's Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Calls It 'Huge Breakthrough'

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:24Published
Who Will Get Coronavirus Vaccine First? [Video]

Who Will Get Coronavirus Vaccine First?

There has been recent excitement over the effectiveness of potential COVID-19 vaccines, including the one by Pfizer. KDKA's Dr. Maria has the latest.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:14Published