|
|
|
Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’
Britney Spears' dad to remain co-conservator ‘for now’
Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Britney Spears might want her father, Jamie Spears, out of the business of managing her...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •Radar Online •PinkNews •FOXNews.com •Just Jared
|
Britney Spears is “afraid” of her father and will not perform again while he is the conservator...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|