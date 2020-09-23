Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump

Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election.

While admitting he has a "good relationship" with Mr Trump, the prime minister said he was delighted at the election of the Joe Biden administration.

Report by Alibhaiz.

