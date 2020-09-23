Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
In a Remembrance Sunday message Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says thecoronavirus pandemic has made 2020 “a year of struggle and sacrifice” andhighlights the inspirational role of the wartime generations and those whoserve our country, past and present.
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Boris Johnson to show “some basic honesty” andreveal what will happen once the second English lockdown measures expire nextmonth. The Labour leader questioned whether the Prime Minister intends to liftthe harshest level of restrictions for England on December 2, even if theCovid-19 infection rate is still increasing.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Chancellor during a speech atthe CBI 2020 annual conference in London, days after it was announced Englandwould be going into a second lockdown. He warned of the “human cost” of theGovernment’s inaction, with the daily Covid-related death toll havingincreased since Labour first called for a circuit-breaker last month.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called for more clarity from the government about its plans to exit the upcoming lockdown.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called for more clarity from the government about its plans to exit the upcoming lockdown. He added the Labour Party would support the government on its proposed measures in the "national interest".
Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suffering for the past 73 years under Pakistan colonialism, human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to "heal" the "wounded people and divide people" of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). While talking about his problems as a representative of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that given the US President-elect position, Biden is best suited to intervene in their matter and help resolve the issues. This video message came a day after Mirza wrote to Biden on Monday urging him to "forcefully ask" Islamabad to withdraw its troops and non-state actors from the region. In a letter to Biden, Mirza had said that Pakistan has turned the PoK into a training ground dotted with camps where young people and aliens (foreign nationals) are trained to become terrorists, who are then frequently infiltrated across the border into Indian union territory of Kashmir to cause havoc. Mirza has requested Biden to grant him an audience at the White House so that he can present the case of illegal occupation by Pakistan in person.
The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit.
The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the approval phase.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the approval phase. He added if he could be at the front of the queue to receive the vaccine himself when it is rolled out, he would do so as he "absolutely trusted the judgement" of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The government is encouraging university students in England to return home for Christmas following the national lockdown, when the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lowest.
The government is encouraging university students in England to return home for Christmas following the national lockdown, when the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lowest. Universities Minister Michelle Donelan outlined a "travel window" - between December 3 and 9 - which will see universities set out staggered departure dates to ease pressure on public transport.
US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes.
He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as..