Eagle asks PM for advice for 'best friend' Donald Trump

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Labour's Angela Eagle has asked Boris Johnson if he had any advice for his "erstwhile best friend" Donald Trump who has continued to accept defeat in the recent presidential election.

While admitting he has a "good relationship" with Mr Trump, the prime minister said he was delighted at the election of the Joe Biden administration.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at continuing Brexit negotiations

The EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier arrives for a meeting with his UK counterpart Lord Frost and Michael Gove for continuing talks on Brexit. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
UK falls silent to honour Armistice Day [Video]

UK falls silent to honour Armistice Day

The UK has fallen silent to honour those who lost who have served and lost their lives in the Armed Forces. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
Van-Tam: I'll be urging my own mother to take Covid vaccine [Video]

Van-Tam: I'll be urging my own mother to take Covid vaccine

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the approval phase. He added if he could be at the front of the queue to receive the vaccine himself when it is rolled out, he would do so as he "absolutely trusted the judgement" of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Uni students to return home for Christmas after lockdown end [Video]

Uni students to return home for Christmas after lockdown end

The government is encouraging university students in England to return home for Christmas following the national lockdown, when the risk of Covid-19 transmission is lowest. Universities Minister Michelle Donelan outlined a "travel window" - between December 3 and 9 - which will see universities set out staggered departure dates to ease pressure on public transport. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

