Local woman's mask mission for veterans

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:14s - Published 5 minutes ago

FOR THE FIRST TIME THISMORNING ON 41 ACTIONNEWS TODAY--IN HONOR OF VETERANSDAY--WE"RE INTRODUCINGYOU TO A WOMAN HELPINGVETERANS IN MORE WAYSTHAN ONE.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN SHOWS US HOWTHIS WOMAN ANSWEREDTHE CALL TO HELP DURINGTHE PANDEMIC..Nats - sewing machineLINDA CLARK KNOWS WHATIT"S LIKE TO HAVE A MISSION.2:15:41-Syou get a system and startrolling.MOST OF HER LIFE HASREVOLVED AROUND THEMILITARY.HER HUSBAND SPENT 30 YEARSIN THE AIR FORCE - THEIR SONFOLLOWED SUIT - PROTECTINGFREEDOM.2:17:35-2:17:44SWords can"t describe howproud I am of them.

I"mspeechless when it comes to whatmy family and our veterans havegiven to our country.NOW CLARK IS GIVING BACK TOVETERANSNats- slicing fabricSINCE MARCH SHE"S BEENCUTTING - SEWING AND IRONIFACE MASKS.SHE STARTED DONATING MONEYFROM EACH MASK SHE SOLDTHE AMERICAN LEGION POST ININDEPENDENCE.2:17:54-SI think our veterans shouldbecelebrated more often, more thanone day.2:39:41-2:39:47SIts just nice to know thatpeoplestill recognize who we are andthethings we"ve done for thiscountry.TOM TANNER SAYS THEAMERICAN LEGION HELPSVETERANS NAVIGATE THEIR V-ABENEFITS - KEEP FOOD ONTHEIR SHELVES - AND HAVE APLACE TO SIMPLY HANG OUT.CLARK"S MASKS HAVERAISED CLOSE TO $900 FOR THEPOST.2:40:32-2:40:42SIt enables us to continuewithsome of our programs and do thethings we need to do to supportveterans.2:19:36-2:19:49SI wasn"t able to serveactiveduty, so this is my way ofgivingback.

My husband served for 30years, and yeah, I tagged alongandfollowed him, but he did thehardstuff, so I like to try to giveback asmuch as possible.AND SO THE MISSIONCONTINUES FOR CLARK.YOU DON"T HAVE TO BEA VETERAN TO BUY ONE OFLINDA"S MASKS.BESIDES MILITARYPATTERNS - SHE HASSPORTS TEAMS - HOLIDAYS- ETC.ONE FOR EVERYOCCASION LINDSAY ANDTAYLOR.HOW CAN SOMEONE BUY AMASK FROM LINDA??SHE"S AT THISAMERICAN LEGION POSTON 40HWY AND LEE"SSUMMIT ROAD EVERYMONDAY AND TUESDAYEVENING - OR YOU CANCHECK HER FACEBOOKPAGE SLINDA BQUILTIN.WE HAVE A LINK UPON