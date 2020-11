Election Officials From 45 States Tell the NYTimes What They Saw Veuer - Duration: 01:29s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:29s - Published Election Officials From 45 States Tell the NYTimes What They Saw The results of this election are clear. But for those still doubting a fair and free election, the New York Times asked election officials across the country for proof of widespread voter fraud. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like