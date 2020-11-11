UK's Johnson 'delighted' to find common causes with Biden

‘Joe Biden should intervene & resolve Gilgit-Baltistan conflict’: PoK activist



Asserting that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been suffering for the past 73 years under Pakistan colonialism, human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on Wednesday urged the US President-elect Joe Biden to "heal" the "wounded people and divide people" of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). "Mr President-elect, we have been suffering for the past 73 years under the Pakistan colonialism. And now since, China's Belt and Road initiative has encroached into our land of Gilgit Baltistan we face double colonization of Pakistan and China. And the uncanny military and economic relation between Pakistan and China make this issue more pressing," said Mirza, who is from Mirpur in PoK and is living in exile in the UK. While talking about his problems as a representative of Gilgit Baltistan, he said that given the US President-elect position, Biden is best suited to intervene in their matter and help resolve the issues.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52 Published on January 1, 1970