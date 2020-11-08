PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described every death as a "tragedy" after the UK's Covid death toll passed 50,000.
However, he said he was optimistic for the future as the country now had two "boxing gloves to pummel the disease" - the ability to rapid test, and the prospect of a vaccine.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted anti-vax theories are "total nonsense" as he urged those who are prioritised for a Covid vaccine to take the opportunity.
He added he himself had no inhibitions about being vaccinated.
Boris Johnson has welcomed a “refreshing” conversation with US president-electJoe Biden, as the Prime Minister labelled Donald Trump the “previouspresident” while the Republican continues to contest the election.
