PM had 'excellent' conversation with Biden after election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had an "excellent" conversation with president-elect Joe Biden, adding it encompassed topics that "traditionally united" the UK and US.

Including human rights and climate change.

Report by Alibhaiz.

