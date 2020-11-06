Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wallington, NJ High School Band Honors Nation's Veterans

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Wallington, NJ High School Band Honors Nation's Veterans

Wallington, NJ High School Band Honors Nation's Veterans

On this Veterans Day, band members from Wallington High School in New Jersey took part in the Taps Across America national event.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Flag-raising in Bel Air honors Marines birthday, veterans [Video]

Flag-raising in Bel Air honors Marines birthday, veterans

A Marine flag-raising took place Tuesday morning outside the Harford County office building in Bel AIr to honor the 245th birthday of the U.S. Marines and salute veterans ahead of Veterans Day. Five..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 00:47Published
Gautier High School parade honors our veterans [Video]

Gautier High School parade honors our veterans

While we still have a little less than a week before our entire nation pauses to honor those who have served to protect and defend our country, Gautier High School got a head start on showing..

Credit: WXXVPublished