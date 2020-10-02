Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago

Two South Mississippi nonprofits are teaming up in the fight against COVID.

- two south mississippi non-- profits are teaming up in the - fight against covid.- tomorrow, there will be a free- drive-thru covid testing at - the salvation army kroc center,- located at the- intersection of lee and divisio- streets in biloxi.- free testing will be provided - frrom 9 am to 1 pm tomorrow - for anyone experiencing covid-1- symptoms, such- as fever, cough and runny nose,- through coastal family health - center's mobile unit at the kro- center, thanks to a partnership- between coastal family health - and the salvation army's joint- efforts to provide this free- drive-thru testing.

- - major bradley caldwell, - salvation - army, mississippi gulf coast- area command: "it's just become available.

We - don't have any particular - protocols except to follow the- drive-thru directions - as they're given.

With the focu- on family wellness, this is one- way we can do this.

- we want to see that people who- want to know, who need to know,- can find out- cheaply, affordably and locally- what their condition is."

- - - another free round of drive-- thru testing will be offered- next- month on thursday, december 10t- from