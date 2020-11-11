Global  
 

This year's Veterans Day ceremony had to be moved indoors.

6.

Today is veterans day - a time to honor those who have given so much to our country.

Our community honored veterans at the army national guard armory.

Despite a few set backs along the way, the hubert fry center veterans day program still took place this morning.

News 12's brian armstrong shows us the ceremony.

Taps intro each year the chattanooga area veterans council hosts a veteran ceremony.

To make sure that we can show the world that we're proud of our veterans traditional it's held at the national cemetery but due to covid it had to be moved to tennessee river park.

Nat another hiccup along the way the event cannot be held outside because the weather did not cooperate it's clear just for a little bit right now but i had to be moved inside the armory nat alsobrook says these types of ceremonies not only honor the veterans but act as a teaching tool.

The younger generations to be educated what it actually means to serve your country to be a veteran and the sacrifices they make.

It connects those generations it connects and it shows the price of freedom.

Freedom isn't free it's a very frequent sign and it is so true.

Both says veterans ceremonies like these allow veterans to reflect on what it means to have served after all they paid the price we pay the price but no matter if you were at war it was peacetime paying the price for the freedom we have and it's important to remember veterans both living and deceased on this day.

Veterans just to feel appreciated they served their country and when they come back from deployment they may not feel like they're appreciated.

Taps close brian armstrong news 12 now researchers




