Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air Force Captain Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Grass Valley

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Air Force Captain Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Grass Valley

Air Force Captain Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Grass Valley

A small plane crash near the Nevada County Airport killed the pilot, Air Force Capt.

Ron Hooper.

(11/11/20)


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Air Force Captain Killed In Nevada County Plane Crash [Video]

Air Force Captain Killed In Nevada County Plane Crash

Family members say the young pilot had a bright future. Ron Hooper was just 30-years-old.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:21Published
F-16s From Buckley Air Force Base Honored Colorado Veterans With A Flyover [Video]

F-16s From Buckley Air Force Base Honored Colorado Veterans With A Flyover

A global pandemic couldn’t stop the city of Loveland from celebrating Veterans Day and honoring the countless military members who have served to protect the United State of America.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:16Published
North Texas Retired Air Force Colonel Turned 100 On Veterans Day [Video]

North Texas Retired Air Force Colonel Turned 100 On Veterans Day

Robbie Owen introduces us to Ret. Col. Glen Francis.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:43Published