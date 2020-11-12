Air Force Captain Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Grass Valley
A small plane crash near the Nevada County Airport killed the pilot, Air Force Capt.
Ron Hooper.
(11/11/20)
Air Force Captain Killed In Nevada County Plane CrashFamily members say the young pilot had a bright future. Ron Hooper was just 30-years-old.
