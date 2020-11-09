|
Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:03s - Published
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff on Wednesday.
Gloria Tso reports.
Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in..
USATODAY.com
