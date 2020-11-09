Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff on Wednesday.

Our View: 477 counties Biden won are responsible for 70% of America's economic output. But all voters heard were 'defund the police' and 'socialism'

President-elect Biden is planning to use his executive power to undo much of President Trump's agenda. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist..

Democrats are gearing up for a new president despite President Trump's ongoing lawsuits in several battleground states. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's former chief..

Mr. Klain, a lawyer and veteran Democratic operative who first worked for the president-elect in 1989 when he was a senator, has been a sharp critic of President..

A coronavirus adviser to Joe Biden has encouraged the president-elect to follow a New Zealand and Australia-style lockdown for four to six weeks as he warned of..

President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Klain, 59, served as chief of staff to Mr. Biden when he was vice president.

Ron Klain has served as an aide to Joe Biden since the 1980s on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in..

United States President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his long-time adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of..

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief...