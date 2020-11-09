Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff

Biden taps longtime aide Klain as chief of staff

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden appointed top Democratic official Ron Klain as his chief of staff on Wednesday.

Gloria Tso reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ron Klain Ron Klain

US election: Biden chooses long-time adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff

 United States President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his long-time adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of..
New Zealand Herald

Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff

 President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff, installing an aide with decades of experience in..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden picks Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

 Ron Klain has served as an aide to Joe Biden since the 1980s on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
BBC News

Ron Klain to serve as Biden's chief of staff

 Klain, 59, served as chief of staff to Mr. Biden when he was vice president.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States, 47th Vice President of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: Biden adviser urges lockdown 'like NZ and Australia'

 A coronavirus adviser to Joe Biden has encouraged the president-elect to follow a New Zealand and Australia-style lockdown for four to six weeks as he warned of..
New Zealand Herald

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden to Name Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

 Mr. Klain, a lawyer and veteran Democratic operative who first worked for the president-elect in 1989 when he was a senator, has been a sharp critic of President..
NYTimes.com

Democrats prepare for Biden despite Trump lawsuits

 Democrats are gearing up for a new president despite President Trump's ongoing lawsuits in several battleground states. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's former chief..
CBS News

How Biden plans to govern if Republicans hold the Senate

 President-elect Biden is planning to use his executive power to undo much of President Trump's agenda. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist..
CBS News

Election 2020: What the Democratic Party did wrong

 Our View: 477 counties Biden won are responsible for 70% of America's economic output. But all voters heard were 'defund the police' and 'socialism'
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNPRCBS 2TechCrunchBBC NewsCBS News



Related videos from verified sources

Biden will need focus on China, says ex-Nato chief [Video]

Biden will need focus on China, says ex-Nato chief

The president-elect will also want to know Europe's strategy over China, says Jaap de Hoop Scheffer.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:10Published
AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel [Video]

AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel

Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices. The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. On Monday, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ben Carson Tests Positive for COVID-19. On Monday morning, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19. He was reportedly tested at Walter Reed National..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published