Butte County Public Health says third surge of cases is here

In Butte County, cases are increasing as well.

Since the start of November, the United States has seen over one-million COVID-19 cases in what is being called the third surge.

I'm here at an empty chico state, and with cases rising in butte county as well as nationwide -- the campus may stay this way.

"compared to countries like, other deveolped countires like australia, japan.

South korea, france, sweden, italy and so forth.

How's the us doing?

It's the worst of developed countries.

Nationally again we are now in the third surge and each surge is getting bigger."

Dr. robert bernstein says butte county is seeing coronavirus increases just like the rest of the united states is.

"coronavirus is everywhere now, and the surging is a reflection of behavior primarily."

Right now while you and are talking we are seeing this increase.

What's the one thing that people in butte county should be aware of.

"apologies i think there are 3.

Number one, we have not rounded the curve.

We are embarking on the third surge.

No question, it is happening now.

Number two, we do not have vaccine that can be delivered in cold chain, intact across the county."

And the last thing "non pharmaceutical interventions are critical.

Everyone we're working together has to adhere to the non- pharmaceutical interventions.

Wear a mask, stay physically distant, six feet or more if you're going to gatherings."

Bernstein warns that this third surge is lining up with flu season, and according to the cdc you can contract covid-19 and the flu at the same time.

Live in butte county, esteban reynoso for action news now.

The united states saw an increase in covid-19 related deaths yesterday at just over 1,800.