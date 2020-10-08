Ludo | No Rating Movie Review | Abhishek Bachchan | Rajkummar Rao | Pankaj Tripathi | Sanya Malhotra

Ludo is a modern age take on the circle of life and death and concept of hell and heaven.
High on emotions, it's also a heady mix of comedy, drama, action, revenge, romance and thrill.
There are four simultaneous stories going on — a tale of a leaked sex tape days before a marriage; a story of a dejected lover still smitten by his now married ladylove; heart-wrenching story of an imprisoned father who goes through the pain of not being able to see his daughter and lastly, a small town boy and a girl on the run with a suitcase full of money.
These four wildly different stories are linked together by the deeds of an local gangster who's both eccentric and funny.
With top notch performances and flawless storytelling, it's definitely at par with the standard of content that OTT platforms are churning.
Pankaj Tripathi may play gangsters of all hues but the actor’s personal choice is the exact opposite. The actor, who will be seen playing a gangster in the upcoming Anurag Basu film Ludo, says he prefers slice-of-life dramas with everyday conflicts. The Netflix original comes on the heels of Mirzapur season 2 where he was seen playing Kaleen bhaiya, the don of fictional town Mirzapur. In an interview with HT Entertainment Editor Jyoti Bawa, Pankaj and Anurag speak about the process of working on this ensemble film and Pankaj’s character, Sattu, who is supposed to play the role of ‘dice’ or the catalyst in the film. “I have a sweet little love story in Ludo, this is the first time I am romancing in a film,” the actor drops. Ludo, to be released on November 12, also stars Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.
Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming thriller Pathan for a cameo. In other news, Abhishek Bachchan says dad Amitabh never financed films for him: ‘On the contrary, I have produced Paa for him’ . To Know more Watch Daily Punch
Actor Abhishek Bachchan and film maker Anurag Basu get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, Abhishek and Anurag talk about their upcoming release, Ludo. Abhishek also speaks about being replaced from films and how he copes with it. Ludo also stars Rajkummar Rao and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is set to release on Netflix on November 12. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in 'Chhalaang' opposite Rajkummar Rao. She shared her experience of learning Haryanvi for the film. She said, "My experience was very good. I have always been a fan of Saurabh (Shukla) ji. They all were so experienced that it never felt that they were acting. I will hold this film as one of the fondest memories of shooting and working. I worked hard to learn Haryanvi accent and dialect. It was very tough as my other co-stars were connected to Haryanvi in some way or the other. I took workshops for it. It was for me, an achievement to learn the dialect." 'Chhalaang' will release on OTT platform on Diwali, this year.
Actress Shilpa Shetty was spotted in Mumbai. She was looking beautiful in her casual attire. Shilpa was also seen teasing the paps with a flying kiss. Malaika Arora was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. She was looking gorgeous in her white dress. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. She also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz and Tara Sutaria were also spotted in Mumbai. Sanya Malhotra was snapped at Juhu. She looked cute in her sports attire.
After Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is coming back with two movies--Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Both the films are comedies and a stark change from her first two films. In this interview, she talks about making the transition and getting to work with some of the greatest Hindi film actors. Fatima also recounted working with Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420 as a child actor.
Ludo Movie Trailer HD - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A dark comedy anthology, which was supposed to be center on unavoidable jeopardize of life and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian..
The trailer of 'Ludo' is finally out now. Directed by Anurag Basu the film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi,..