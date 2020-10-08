Ludo | No Rating Movie Review | Abhishek Bachchan | Rajkummar Rao | Pankaj Tripathi | Sanya Malhotra

Ludo is a kind of a film where even the smallest of distraction can make you miss out on the whole turn of events that follow.

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Manney and Pakaj Tripathi.

Ludo is a modern age take on the circle of life and death and concept of hell and heaven.

High on emotions, it's also a heady mix of comedy, drama, action, revenge, romance and thrill.

There are four simultaneous stories going on — a tale of a leaked sex tape days before a marriage; a story of a dejected lover still smitten by his now married ladylove; heart-wrenching story of an imprisoned father who goes through the pain of not being able to see his daughter and lastly, a small town boy and a girl on the run with a suitcase full of money.

These four wildly different stories are linked together by the deeds of an local gangster who's both eccentric and funny.

With top notch performances and flawless storytelling, it's definitely at par with the standard of content that OTT platforms are churning.