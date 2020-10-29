Global  
 

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Report by Thomasl.
Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Robert Jenrick refuses to comment on Lee Cain resignation

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has refused to comment on the resignation of Director of Communications Lee Cain from Downing Street.

There are rumours circulating that Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, had some level of involvement in the move after she was said to be deeply unhappy about Mr Cain being offered the role of Chief of Staff.

"I'm not going to comment on gossip about whom might have said what to whom" affirmed the Communities Secretary, "The Prime Minister leads this government, he makes the decisions".

Report by Thomasl.

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions on Downing Street turmoil

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings ignores media questionsoutside his home on Thursday. The departure of the Number 10 communicationschief Lee Cain has led to speculation the controversial aide may leave DowningStreet.

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain [Video]

Dominic Cummings refuses to answer questions over Lee Cain

Dominic Cummings has arrived at Number 10 amid turmoil following the dramatic resignation of director of communications Lee Cain. There is rumoured to be a bitter internal power struggle currently going on within Downing Street, but the chief adviser to Boris Johnson refused to answer questions over the departure of Mr Cain or whether he would now be resigning himself. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers [Video]

Jenrick: Prime Minister surrounded by a strong team of advisers

Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insists Boris Johnson is "surrounded by astrong team of advisers" despite the resignation of Downing Street director ofcommunications Lee Cain. The Housing Secretary also said GDP figures releasedon Thursday showing a 15.5% rise are "good news".

Senior UK PM adviser to leave Downing Street

 No 10's director of communications Lee Cain is resigning amid reports of internal tensions.
Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid testing, Jenrick says [Video]

Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid testing, Jenrick says

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says people in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England. Liverpool has one of the highest rates of coronavirus deaths in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible' [Video]

Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a mass testing scheme in Liverpool wouldbe made “as simple and accessible as possible”.

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown [Video]

Robert Jenrick: Still no plan for national lockdown

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick tells BBC Breakfast that the Governmenthas no plans for a full national lockdown and the three-tier Covid-19 strategyremains in place.

Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle [Video]

Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds thank NHS [Video]

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds thank NHS

Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have thanked the NHS for their hard work in their first TV appearance together. The pair went on to nominate a number of NHS staff members for The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2020. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message [Video]

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds give joint Pride Of Britain message

Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs No 10 ahead of PMQs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQ’s. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier departs hotel to attend Brexit talks

Talks between the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and his UK counterpart Lord Frost conclude in London. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Chancellor: We've been 'responsive and flexible' to pandemic [Video]

Chancellor: We've been 'responsive and flexible' to pandemic

Rishi Sunak has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying he aims to ensures his economic interventions align with health interventions. The Chancellor has been accused of being 'on the back foot' in responding to the crisis, but he says the government have been "agile, responsive and flexible in the face of changing circumstances". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about the UK [Video]

Chancellor Rishi Sunak 'cautiously optimistic' about the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said there are 'reasons to be cautiously optimistic' as he reacted to Thursday's GDP figures. The UK economy grew by a record 15.5% in the third quarter but remains 8.2% smaller than before the pandemic. The Chancellor maintained that the slowing of the economy was down to imposed Covid-19 restrictions, but said that mass testing and the hope of a vaccine, alongside protecting jobs, will turn things around. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

