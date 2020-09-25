Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:13s - Published Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced. 0

The Argus - Published 3 hours ago



