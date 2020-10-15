What's planned so far for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.
The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior. The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings duringthe pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to theDuchess of Cambridge’s in classic floral Liberty fabrics.
Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer.
Now the new season of Netflix drama series “The Crown” has caught up with this huge historical event.
Back in July 1981, 750 million people around the globe tuned in to see Prince Charles marry Lady Diana Spencer. Now the new season of Netflix drama series "The Crown" has caught up with this huge historical event. Stars Josh O'Connor (Prince Charles), Emma Corrin (Lady Diana), Olivia Colman (the Queen), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Erin Doherty (Princess Anne) reveal details of re-enacting "the wedding of the century."
The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown near Salisbury, meeting scientists providing vital support in the UK’sresponse to the Covid-19 outbreak. She ventured from HMS Bubble – the nicknamefor her reduced household of staff – for what was her first externalengagement in seven months. The Queen was on good form as she quipped whilesigning the guest book: “Well it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?”
The UK will get an extra bank holiday in 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The 70th anniversary of her reign will be on 6 February 2022 but celebrations will be focused on the weekend of 2-5..