Indiana reinstating some coronavirus limits as risk spreads

Indiana’s governor announced Wednesday that some coronavirus restrictions are being reinstated after several weeks of sharp increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

Now....indiana governor eric holcomb is putting stricter covid-19 restrictions on the state.

Indiana governor eric holcomb announced restrictions for indiana counties that are in the orange and red levels on the states website.

That includes almost every single county in the wabash valley.

More than 2 thousand covid-19 patients in indiana hospitals.

An average of 210 new covid patients everyd day.

And a 6 percent increase in the states positivty rate.

Just a few statistics that have pushed governor eric holcomb to move indiana back in the re open plan.

"stage 5 has been viewed to some as a reason to return to the days before we ever heard of the words covid 19 and pandemic in a modern day sense."

Starting november 15th... if you are in an orange county social gatherings -- indoors or outdoors are limited to 50 people.

Indoor special events with more than 50 people must submit a plan to the local health department for approval.

Any indoor extra and co curricular activites... including i-h-s-a-a sports is limited to 25 percent capacity.

Meanwhile -- red counties social gatherings -- indoors or outdoors are limited to 25 people.

Again -- indoor special events with more than 25 people must submit a plan to the local health department for approval including college and professional sports.

Indoor activites and sports are limited to participants..

Support personnel... and parents or guardians.

With all of these restrictions face coverings and social distancing is required.

"with your help we can and we will get through this" governor holcomb says these restrictions will last at least a month -- but could last longer reporting live in the newsroom.

