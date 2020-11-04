|
Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount
Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, discussed the 2020 vote count and the process for...
CBS News - Published
Georgia's top election official said Wednesday the state will conduct a hand recount of all paper...
Newsmax - Published
Georgia Recount
Georgia Secretary of State talks about the hand recount of election results.
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Georgia will begin recount by end of this week
It's back to tallying votes again in Georgia. Today, election officials there say an audit of presidential election results will trigger a full hand recount.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25Published
Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'
Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:03Published
