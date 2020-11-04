Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount

Georgia's Chief Election Official Announces Hand Recount

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the hand recount on Wednesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Wasps flanker Willis to make England debut in Nations Cup against Georgia

 Wasps flanker Jack Willis will make his England debut against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Saturday.
BBC News

Jane Fonda reflects on 25 years of nonprofit work

 Jane Fonda is celebrating 25 years of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to help prevent teenage pregnancies. She recently spoke to The..
USATODAY.com

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Top Elections Official, Is Under Fire

 After becoming the target of his own party, Brad Raffensperger authorized a hand recount of the state’s presidential votes.
NYTimes.com

Brad Raffensperger Brad Raffensperger American politician

'Election workers are tired': Georgia officials brace for hand recount of tight presidential race

 Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a hand recount of all votes in the presidential election, sending elections officials across Georgia..
USATODAY.com

Georgia Sec. of State calls for hand recount of votes

 Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin's chief election official discusses the recount process

Wisconsin's chief election official, Meagan Wolfe, discussed the 2020 vote count and the process for...
CBS News - Published

Georgia to Conduct a Hand Recount of Election Ballots

Georgia's top election official said Wednesday the state will conduct a hand recount of all paper...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Georgia Recount [Video]

Georgia Recount

Georgia Secretary of State talks about the hand recount of election results.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Georgia will begin recount by end of this week [Video]

Georgia will begin recount by end of this week

It's back to tallying votes again in Georgia. Today, election officials there say an audit of presidential election results will trigger a full hand recount.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Georgia will recount 'every single ballot' [Video]

Georgia will recount 'every single ballot'

Under pressure by fellow Republicans, Georgia's secretary of state ordered a full hand recount of ballots, citing the close lead President-elect Joe Biden has over President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published