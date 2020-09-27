'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home

Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of actor Asif Basra. Basra, who featured in several popular films including "Jab We Met", "Kai Po Che!" and web series "Paatal Lok", was found dead in a private residential complex in Dharamshala, the police have said. His body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have started an investigation in the case. Watch the video for more details.
Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. The 53-year old actor has played roles in numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che' etc. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai on November 13, senior Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan said, "It is a very sad incident and he was a great actor. Asif has worked in movies like 'Black Friday', 'Once upon a time in Mumbai' etc." "An artist leaves vacuum after his/her death. His suicide case is a matter of investigation and let his soul rest in peace," he added.
Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said, "53-year-old Asif Basra hanged himself, he was living here from sometime on lease. We are investigating the matter. The body is being sent for post-mortem and accordingly whatever findings will come we will investigate. Prima facie it is a case of suicide." The 53-year-old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che.' He was last seen in Hostages.
Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in investigating the matter. The 53-year old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che.' Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express grief. He wrote, "Asif Basra! Can't be true. This is just very, very sad."
Bollywood actor Asif Basra found dead in a private complex on Thursday in McLodganj in Dharamshala. The 53 years old actor was reportedly found hanging at the complex. "Film actor Asif Basra was found..