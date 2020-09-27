Global  
 

'Paatal Lok' actor Asif Basra found dead in his Himachal home

Asif Basra, who starred in web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died at 53.

The actor was found dead in a private complex in Himachal's Dharamshala.

Police said that a forensic team is at the spot and they are probing the matter.

Reports say that Asif had been living in a rented house in McLeodganj for the last 5 years.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was among the first from the industry to react to Asif's death.

The actor was last seen in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar series Hostages.

Asif also starred as a senior executive in a media house in Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok.

Asif also acted in films like Jab We Met, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Krrish 3, etc.

Asif also starred in foreign productions like Quicksand and Outsourced.

The 53-year-old actor also played a cameo in One Night with the King.


Asif Basra, who featured in several popular films including "Jab We Met", "Kai Po Che!" and web series "Paatal Lok", was found dead in a private residential complex in Dharamshala, the police have said. His body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have started an investigation in the case.

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. The 53-year old actor has played roles in numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che' etc. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai on November 13, senior Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan said, "It is a very sad incident and he was a great actor. Asif has worked in movies like 'Black Friday', 'Once upon a time in Mumbai' etc." "An artist leaves vacuum after his/her death. His suicide case is a matter of investigation and let his soul rest in peace," he added.

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said, "53-year-old Asif Basra hanged himself, he was living here from sometime on lease. We are investigating the matter. The body is being sent for post-mortem and accordingly whatever findings will come we will investigate. Prima facie it is a case of suicide."

Raveena had a virtual Karwa Chauth as she was in Himachal Pradesh for work.

In unlock 5.0, schools have finally reopened in parts of the country on Nov 02. Govts of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have decided to reopen schools today. Schools were closed since March due to coronavirus outbreak.

Abhishek Banerjee talks to Ruchi Kaushal of Hindustan Times about his new web show PariWar and why he thinks his mother might agree to watch it. He also opens up about shooting for the show alongside Paatal Lok.

Rajkummar Rao dons the avatar of a small town P.T. teacher in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, his second film which released on OTT this Diwali.

Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. Mcleodganj SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI that a forensic team reached the spot and the police in investigating the matter. The 53-year old actor has given numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che.' Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to express grief. He wrote, "Asif Basra! Can't be true. This is just very, very sad."

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scam 1992 is based on Indian Stockbroker Hansal Mehta who was also known as The Big Bull. Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi on screen, was charged by numerous financial crimes related to securities scam in 90s. The show is based on Journalist Sucheta Dalal's (Played by Shreya Dhanwanthary), book The Scam.

Tibetans in-exile held a street play in Dharamshala to highlight the 'systematic oppression of Tibetans in Tibet'. Locals acted a very powerful performance to demonstrate the subjugation. One of the Tibetans said, "We have held this as recently we received news about torture and murder of three political prisoners in Driru."

