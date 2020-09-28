Hankison Evidence 11122020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

A Judge has ruled evidence against former officer of LMPD Brett Hankison to be made public.

Thats according to our affiliate whas..

L3: abc 36 news white evidence against brett hankison to be made public you'll remember-- hankison is a former officer with louisville metro police -- charged in connection to the death of breonna taylor..for firing shots into a neighboring apartment.

His attorney..and the state's attorney generals office have argued releasing the findings would taint a jury poiol..and endanger his family.

The report says the judge did not find any justification to seal the evidence.

