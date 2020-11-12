Marshall County Covid

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

Have died from the virus.

According to the state dashboard - coronavirus appears to be flaring up again in one of north alabama's first hot spots.

The 7 day average for new cases is up to 49 a day.

But yesterday - the county reported double that, tallying 109 new covid-19 cases.

That's roughly as many as madison county - which is 3 times bigger!

Now - hospitals in marshall county are seeing more coronavirus in-patients.

The nursing director for marshall medical centers, kathy woodruff, told me the spike in hospitalizations started over the weekend.

But - she said even though they weren't expecting it - they are prepared for this kind of situation.

Right now - woodruff says marshall medical north and south have plenty of beds - and neither is at capacity.

Here are the numbers from that weekend spike - when the number of in-patients nearly doubled.

On friday, there were 17 coronavirus patients between the 2 facilities.

By monday - the number was up to 30!

It's come down throughout the week - and this morning they're caring for 26 people.

The nursing director explained that patients are coming to them from across the county.

She said right now is the time to not lose sight of those coronavirus precautions.

"don't be discouraged, but don't get coronavirus fatigue, like you said i think we are all tired of it its been around for almost 9 months now.

I think maybe that's part of it maybe people aren'tbeing as vigilant about wearing a mask, washing your hands, maintaining social distancing."

Woodruff also says that if you have any of the symptoms its important to get tested.

