COVID Cancels Christmas Celebrations

WAAY-31's Sophia Borrelli discusses the impact that COVID-19 has had on Christmas Celebrations and how it affects the community.

Waay 31's sophia borrelli spoke to the sheriff about why canceling or postponing events had to be done - but why it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Every year - the marshall county sheriff's office puts on events like an annual awards banquet - operation brown elf - and shop with a cop.

Richard bartley, sheriff's office chaplin: "we would assign police officers to a family and then the children would ride with the police officers in a lights and sirens parade to walmart and then they would shop for about an hour and a half."

This year because of the coronavirus - these events are either cancelled or being done differently.

Richard bartley with the sheriff's office told me one of the ideas the department is coming up with on how to still give 50 children in marshall county - the best christmas ever.

Richard bartley, sheriff's office chaplin: "buy gift cards from walmart and let the officers go to the houses, talk to the parents, talk to the parents, talk to the child present them with the gift card and then let the parents shop with them."

Sheriff phil sims says he's disappointed events like operation brown elf - where the department gives out bikes to children in need - have to be canceled this year because of the virus.

Phil sims, marshall county sheriff: "it's different times now, it's covid, but we're trying to do the best we can and keep that program and keep people safe.

Last thing we want anyone to do is get someone sick or anything like that."

He says those events help the department as much as they help the community.

Phil sims, marshall county sheriff: "that interaction is very special and then they see us from a different light so it's just really beneficial."

Sophia looklive: "even though events are canceled - the sheriff says the office will continue to be open and the department is to maintain the same level of service to the community even with the positive cases at the department.

In guntersville - sophia borrelli waay 31 news.

The sheriff also said none of the inmates in the jail have tested positive or have any symptoms - which is a top priority for the department.