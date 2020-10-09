Watch: Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch, shells 4 sectors

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Ceasefire violation occurred on Thursday (November 12). Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation. Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch on November 11 (Wednesday) as well.
Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch and 10 Assam Rifles have recovered four AK-56 rifles, four AK magazines, two AGL and hand grenades which were hidden under boulders near LoC in Kirni on November 09. SSP of Poonch, Ramesh Angral said, "Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch and 10 Assam Rifles had launched a joint operation. We found various arms and ammunitions in a bag during the search. Four AK-56 rifles, magazines, 141 live rounds of bullet, UBGL, AGL and other items were recovered. As per the initial inputs, these items were sent by Lashkar-e-Taiba for the purpose of usage in the valley. This is a huge success."
Community classes began in schools of Rajouri's Nowshera and Sunderbani sectors. Ceasefire violations by Pakistan are frequent in these border villages. Administration has built concrete bunkers in schools to ensure safety of children. Villagers feel safer after the construction of these bunkers.
Rajouri's Pir Panjal Range received season's first snowfall on October 27. However, the picturesque Mughal Road has once again been hit due to the weather. The route was blocked as snow clearing process is underway. This caused inconvenience to the commuters.
Pakistan resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire in Poonch's Khari Karmara area on October 11. Pakistan Army started firing over the border at evening. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Further..