Watch: Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch, shells 4 sectors

Pakistan on Thursday started unprovoked ceasefire violation in four sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The four sectors where ceasefire was violated are Nowshera, Rajouri, Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba.

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and mortars.

This is the third consecutive day when Pakistan targeted hamlets and posts on the Indian side.

Shelling by Pakistan drew a befitting retaliation by the India Army.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire 24 times this month.