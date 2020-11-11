Ohio ramps up mask rules and may close bars, restaurants

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 8 minutes ago

Mike DeWine beseeched Ohioans on Wednesday to take the surging coronavirus spread seriously, issuing new orders on mask enforcement in businesses, gatherings across the state and threatening to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers if cases continue to rise.

3 over in ohio, governor mike dewine also issuing covid restrictions.dewine will re- issue a current mask order, adding three additional provisions.

Each business will be required to post a face covering requirements sign at all public entrances.each store will be responsible for ensuring that customers and employees are wearing a mask lastly the state will be forming a new retail compliance unit, led by bureau of workers compensation.

They inspect businesses and ensure they are following the mask order.the first violation of this order will receive written warning and second violation will close the store for up to 24 hours.

Governor dewine adding if the trend continues... the state will be forced to