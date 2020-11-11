Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrate, honor Veterans Day with class activities Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago Fort Wayne Community Schools celebrate, honor Veterans Day with class activities Fort Wayne Community Schools honored and celebrated Veterans Day, primarily remotely, with activities and events throughout the district on Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sacrifice... including at fort wayne community schools. Waynedale elementary students writing letters and placing flags outside their school.all to thank our veterans. This year we want to show veterans and people serving in the armed forces we appreciate them what they're doing so this year we did banners on both sides and flags and students did letters and we donated those letters to the vfw post many other schools in the district held other activities and events....most





