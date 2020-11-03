COVID guidelines flouted in Delhi during festive shopping

दिवाली से पहले लोग घरों की सफाई करते हैं। लेकिन धनतेरस के दिन घर के कुछ खास जगहों की सफाई का विशेष महत्व है। मान्यता है कि धनतेरस पर मां लक्ष्मी और भगवान कुबेर की कृपा पाने के लिए घर के कुछ खास कोनों की सफाई जरूरी करनी चाहिए। कहते हैं कि ऐसा करने से धन-धान्य में बरकत के साथ मां लक्ष्मी का हमेशा साथ बना रहता है। इस साल धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के मुताबिक, कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 नवंबर रात से लग रही है, ऐसे में धनतेरस की खरीदारी 12 नवंबर की रात को की जा सकेगी।
Delhi government has decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats to contain the spread of Covid-19, state health minister Satyendar Jain said during a press briefing on Thursday. Issuing an order, Chief Secretary and Delhi Disaster Management Authority have directed all district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for strict compliance and to encourage people to celebrate Chhath at their homes. Covid-19 cases have rapidly increased in the national capital and touched a new peak by crossing 8,000 positive cases in the past 24 hours. Delhi recorded over 8,500 new positive cases and more than 80 deaths on November 11.
Doubla whammy for Delhiites as thick layer of toxic foam floats on Yamuna River on November 12. Pollution has taken over skies as well as river in national capital. As per experts, t High phosphate content is said to be cause of 'toxic' foam following discharge of toxic industrial pollutants including detergents into the river. "We should do something about it, otherwise we will go into hell," said a local.
Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital on November 12, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on COVID Suraksha Mission.She said, "Rs 900 crore provided for COVID Suraksha Mission for research and development of the Indian COVID vaccine to the Department of Biotechnology."
Bengaluru-based confectioner has come up with unique cracker-shaped chocolates ahead of Diwali. Idea struck Priya Jain after several states banned use and sale of firecrackers. From 'anaar' to 'rockets', chocolates are available in different shapes and sizes to satiate sweet tooth. She is overwhelmed with response for her quirky chocolates as festival of lights nears.