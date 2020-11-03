COVID guidelines flouted in Delhi during festive shopping

Amid the festive season, people were seen in large numbers at a market in Delhi on November 12.

COVID guidelines were flouted as people did not maintain social distancing.

Country is celebrating Dhanteras today, which marks the beginning of five-day long Diwali festivities in India.

One of the rituals on this day is making new purchases, therefore people thronged to the markets.

One of the customers said, "Precautions are being undertaken but as it is Diwali, Dhanteras so we have to do the purchase."