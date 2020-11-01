|
China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal
Fifteen other legislators from Hong Kong's opposition democratic camp resign in solidarity.
Earlier in the day, Hong Kong authorities ousted four pro-democracy politicians minutes after the...
Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest
Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.
Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse
Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to..
Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong
Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.
