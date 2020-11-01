Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published
China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal

China defends rule that led to Hong Kong politicians' dismissal

Fifteen other legislators from Hong Kong's opposition democratic camp resign in solidarity.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Can Hong Kong's democracy movement survive the walkout?

 The mass resignation of pro-democracy lawmakers has raised concerns about the city's future.
BBC News

Hong Kong: China condemns opposition walkout as 'farce'

 Beijing says the mass resignation of Hong Kong lawmakers is an "open challenge" to its authority.
BBC News

Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong resign en masse amid crackdown by Beijing

 Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong staged a mass resignation from the city's legislative body. The move came just hours after four opposition members were..
CBS News
Majority of Hong Kong's opposition politicians resign [Video]

Majority of Hong Kong's opposition politicians resign

They quit en masse after Beijing passed a resolution disqualifying four of their fellow legislators.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

All of Hong Kong's pro-democracy politicians resign over China's dismissal of their colleagues

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong authorities ousted four pro-democracy politicians minutes after the...
SBS - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest [Video]

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest

Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:20Published
Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse [Video]

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse

Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong [Video]

Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong

Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published