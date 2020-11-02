Global  
 

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent.

Lauren Anthony reports.

The pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong's legislature have decided to resign en masse, in protest of the expulsion of four of their own who are accused by the city government of endangering national security.

It's the latest in the tense ongoing dispute over the autonomy of China's freest city.

The opposition lawmakers had threatened earlier this week that they would resign from the 70-seat council if any members were disqualified.

And then on Wednesday it happened.

Politicians Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, Kenneth Leung, and Dennis Kwok, were expelled, but the city government did not elaborate on the accusation of endangering security.

China's parliament recently adopted a resolution allowing the city's executive to expel legislators deemed to be supporting Hong Kong independence, colluding with foreign forces or threatening national security, without having to go through the courts.

The city's Legislative Council is controlled by the pro-Beijing camp.

Analysts say the opposition's resignation would turn it into a rubber stamp.

China denies encroaching on Hong Kong's freedoms but authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing have moved swiftly to stifle dissent after anti-government protests flared last year.




Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest [Video]

Hong Kong: More than a dozen legislators resign in protest

Resignations were over the disqualification of four opposition politicians after China's legislature passed a patriotism resolution - allowing the removal of legislators who challenge Beijing's rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:20Published
Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’ [Video]

Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:51Published

Hong Kong disqualifies 4 lawmakers for threatening national security

 Hong Kong has disqualified four opposition lawmakers after the Chinese parliament adopted a resolution authorizing the city to expel legislators deemed dangerous..
WorldNews

Hong Kong ousts 4 pro-democracy lawmakers as China cements control

 The decreasingly autonomous city's leaders quickly seized upon new powers granted by Beijing to sack lawmakers deemed a security threat.
CBS News

China to clamp down on internet monopolies

 The regulations suggest increasing unease in Beijing with the growing influence of digital platforms
BBC News

Australia can't rely on Joe Biden to reset its relationship with China, former ambassador says

 Former ambassador to China Geoff Raby has warned Australia can't rely on a Biden presidency alone to reset increasingly strained ties with Beijing.
SBS

