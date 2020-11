Prepping for another COVID-19 surge



Grocery stores and others are preparing their shelves for another COVID-19 surge by limiting customers on products like toilet paper and sanitizing items. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:52 Published 2 hours ago

Grocery stores to limit some items to avoid panic buying ahead of holidays



Kroger just announced it’s only allowing customers to buy only two roll of paper towels, toilet paper, disinfecting wipes and hand soap each. These of course were some of the items in huge demand.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 09:36 Published 6 hours ago