Colin Cowherd: Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt a lot & there's no 'wow-factor'. Nothing he does stands out. | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the 'wow-factor' & what sets certain quarterbacks apart.

Colin feels Jimmy Garoppolo has or does nothing that makes him stand out.

Therefore, if he gets hurt, it's over because he lacks an additional wow-factor.

QBs like Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz have wow-factors.