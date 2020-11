Pennyworth Season 2 - Official trailer

Pennyworth (EPIX 2020 Series) Season 2 Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: From Warner Horizon Scripted Television, DC origin story Pennyworth is a ten-episode, one-hour drama series based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

It follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), Bruce's billionaire father, in 1960's London.

Starring Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Jason Flemyng, Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, Polly Walker, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Jessye Romeo, Harriet Slater, Dorothy Atkinson, Ian Puleston-Davies release date December 13, 2020 (on EPIX)