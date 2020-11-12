5 People Test Positive For COVID On Cruise

The first major cruise in the Caribbean set sail this week.

SeaDream Yacht Club's SeaDream 1 set sail despite many warnings against doing so.

They used strict pre-departure coronavirus testing guidelines.

Even still, five passengers aboard the ship have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Since the first passenger tested positive, the ship has docked in Barbados and is on lockdown.

This is the first major cruise to embark in the Caribbean since March, says Business Insider.