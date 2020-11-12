Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 People Test Positive For COVID On Cruise

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
5 People Test Positive For COVID On Cruise

5 People Test Positive For COVID On Cruise

The first major cruise in the Caribbean set sail this week.

SeaDream Yacht Club's SeaDream 1 set sail despite many warnings against doing so.

They used strict pre-departure coronavirus testing guidelines.

Even still, five passengers aboard the ship have now tested positive for coronavirus.

Since the first passenger tested positive, the ship has docked in Barbados and is on lockdown.

This is the first major cruise to embark in the Caribbean since March, says Business Insider.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Passenger Aboard First Cruise Ship to Return to Sailing in Caribbean Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Passenger Aboard First Cruise Ship to Return to Sailing in Caribbean Tests Positive for COVID-19

Passengers and non-essential crew are now isolating in their cabins as the ship heads back toward its departure point in Barbados

Credit: People     Duration: 01:27Published
Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus [Video]

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus

Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus. According to NBC News, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski ... . ... is the latest person in the president's circle to have..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
Seadream Yacht Club Ship Forced to Return to Shore After Passenger Tests Positive for COVI [Video]

Seadream Yacht Club Ship Forced to Return to Shore After Passenger Tests Positive for COVI

Passengers were required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of traveling.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 00:53Published