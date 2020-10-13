Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Movie Franchises That Will Never End

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:19s - Published
Top 10 Movie Franchises That Will Never End

Top 10 Movie Franchises That Will Never End

These are the energizer bunnies of the film world.

For this list, we’ll be looking at movie franchises that will stand the test of time, due to their overwhelming popularity, evergreen concepts, or willingness to adjust to the times.

These are the energizer bunnies of the film world.

For this list, we’ll be looking at movie franchises that will stand the test of time, due to their overwhelming popularity, evergreen concepts, or willingness to adjust to the times.

Our countdown includes James Bond Franchise, Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Mission: Impossible” Franchise, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Hole [Video]

The Biggest Assassin's Creed Plot Hole

With a dozen mainline games and plenty of spin-off titles, comics, and a poorly received movie, “Assassin’s Creed” has more lore than many other franchises.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:04Published
Top 10 Movie Franchises That Got Better Over Time [Video]

Top 10 Movie Franchises That Got Better Over Time

These movie franchises aged like fine wine. For this list, we’ll be looking at popular movie franchises that, for the most part, have improved over the course of various installments.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:42Published
Saw Timeline Explained [Video]

Saw Timeline Explained

Come for the gore, stay for the complex, ever-expanding narrative! In this video, we’ll be piecing together the full story from the “Saw” franchise in chronological order.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:30Published