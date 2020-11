Fan's emotional reaction as Scotland qualifies for major soccer tournament since 1998 Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:36s - Published Fan's emotional reaction as Scotland qualifies for major soccer tournament since 1998 Scotland has qualified for their first major tournament in 22 years on Thursday (November 12) after beating Serbia to secure a place at Euro 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like