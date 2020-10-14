Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

The fourth annual ‘All Creatures Big and Small’ pet food and supply drive is kicking off once again in remembrance of Sophia Myers, who passed away in 2017 from a battle with DIPG.

- it will help benefit the jackso- county animal shelter in- gautier, which will also have - - - - adoptable pets who are looking- for a loving home.- friends and family wanted to- remember sophia in a way that - would represent the legacy that- she left behind.- - marie garbin, owner of quakes - creamery: - "right after she passed, we wer- trying to do something positive- because it- was such a really really sad- time here locally.

And that's - when they decided to- do the drive in her memory-- fo- the animals at the shelter- because right before- - - - she passed, i mean, she was so- so sick and she would stil be - sending messages for- people to donate to the animals- and to come adopt animals.

And- it was like heart-- wrenching as an adult to watch- this little girl, who you could- tell wasn't doing well- herself and was asking for the- animals."

- items that are needed are any - dry and canned food, leashes, - collars, hygeine items, flea an- - - - tick medicine and