11pm Matthew Mitchell Retires 11.12,2020

University of Kentucky Women's basketball coach, Matthew Mitchell, is retiring after brain surgery over the summer.

We are following a developing story right now...u-k women's basketball coach matthew mitchell is retiring...resigning as head coach of the team...and for an interesting reason...leaving a lot of you surprised.

According to the school... mitchell, is the winningest head coach in kentucky women's basketball history ..

With over 13 seasons, mitchell racked up 303 wins.

He actually began his head coaching career right down the road at morehead state.

Mitchell had brain surgery over the summer after doctors found he had a brain bleed.

It was that diagnosis, the surgery and the recovery that mitchell says led him to the decision.

He released a statement tonight..

Saying in part quote.... "i do not feel i can give the job what it requires at this time.

I have been open about the fact that the surgery and recovery process has been life- altering for me and my family."

Uk director of athletics mitch barnhart has named associate head coach kyra elzy as interim head coach, effective immediately.

The cats are set to begin the season as the 11th ranked team in the nation...their highest ranking since 2014.

Among the many fans and colleagues reacting tonight...mitchell's counterpart on the men's team...basketball head coach john calipari he wrote tonight on twitter mitchell's been with him since the start.

"matthew and i could always talk because we always knew what the other was going through...i know this was a tough decision...and one he did not take lightly...he did an incredible job."