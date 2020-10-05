Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Lewis Christmas Advert ‘Celebrates Kindness’ Of UK During Pandemic

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published
John Lewis Christmas Advert ‘Celebrates Kindness’ Of UK During Pandemic

John Lewis Christmas Advert ‘Celebrates Kindness’ Of UK During Pandemic

The John Lewis Partnership has said its latest Christmas advert highlights the kindness of the British public during the pandemic after it questioned whether it would be appropriate to make the ad at all this year.The retail giant said it had considered shelving the production of its highly-anticipated annual marketing campaign but said charity partners persuaded it to go ahead.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Give a little love': John Lewis launches Christmas advert inspired by kindness

'Give a little love': John Lewis launches Christmas advert inspired by kindness John Lewis has launched its Christmas advert, with this year's campaign inspired by the kindness of...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

John Lewis Christmas advert ‘celebrates kindness’ of UK during pandemic [Video]

John Lewis Christmas advert ‘celebrates kindness’ of UK during pandemic

The John Lewis Partnership has said its latest Christmas advert will highlightthe kindness of the British public during the pandemic after it questionedwhether it would be appropriate to make the ad at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published
Heartbreaking 'alternative John Lewis Christmas ad' has moved people to tears [Video]

Heartbreaking 'alternative John Lewis Christmas ad' has moved people to tears

A man has created a heartbreaking video that echoes the sentiments of the renowned John Lewis Christmas advert and it has left viewers in floods of tears.While some Christmas adverts have already hit..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 05:22Published
Man creates heartbreaking alternative John Lewis Christmas advert with his grandma [Video]

Man creates heartbreaking alternative John Lewis Christmas advert with his grandma

Man creates heartbreaking alternative John Lewis Christmas advert with his grandma.

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:04Published