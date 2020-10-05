John Lewis Christmas Advert ‘Celebrates Kindness’ Of UK During Pandemic Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published 9 minutes ago John Lewis Christmas Advert ‘Celebrates Kindness’ Of UK During Pandemic The John Lewis Partnership has said its latest Christmas advert highlights the kindness of the British public during the pandemic after it questioned whether it would be appropriate to make the ad at all this year.The retail giant said it had considered shelving the production of its highly-anticipated annual marketing campaign but said charity partners persuaded it to go ahead. 0

