Kate Mara suffered 'horrible experience' on the set of 'Fantastic Four'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s
Kate Mara has revealed that she had a "horrible experience" while filming 'Fantastic Four.'


'A Teacher' digs into abuse of power, emotional toll of female teacher-male student relationship

 FX on Hulu's 'A Teacher' examines the emotional toll when a teacher (Kate Mara) and student (Nick Robinson) start a sexual relationship.
