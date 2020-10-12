Tariq Anwar backs Rahul Gandhi over Obama's remarks in his memoir

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 13 reacted on the former US president Barack Obama's remark on MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi and said to assess someone in few meetings is tough, Rahul's personality has changed and he's gained lot of experience.
"Obama and Rahul Gandhi must've met briefly, probably 8-10 yrs back when he came here as US President.
To assess someone in few meetings is tough.
Rahul Gandhi's personality has changed since then, he's gained lot of experience," Anwa told to ANI.
His comment comes after Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject.
"Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to global now". He said, "Nothing more to discuss on Rahul Gandhi's intelligence when big figure like Obama has said it all. Rahul Gandhi should know now that the respect he was getting in India has turned global." His comment comes after former US President Barack Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury spoke to senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar in this latest episode of On The Record. Speaking on the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly polls, Anwar admitted that the problem was entirely their own. The Congress leader also spoke on former US president Barack Obama's remarks on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir. Watch full video for more.
One of the biggest failures in Bihar election 2020 was of the Congress party. While Congress says they were given tough seats, CWC member Tariq Anwar has admitted that the problem was entirely their own. He speaks to Hindustan Times' political editor Sunetra Choudhury about where the problem lies for the party. Watch the full video for more.
Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the Central government over the persisting tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Opposition leader was visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala. He asked gathered reporters whether they had heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi mention China in his statements over the past couple of months. Gandhi said that forces of the neighbouring nation had occupied 1,200 sq km of Indian territory. Watch the full video for more.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, telling him the nation wants to know when will the Chinese troops be “thrown out” of Indian territory. "The prime minister will not say one word about China", the Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, he said. " I don't think there's any other country in the world today where a foreign power can take land from the country and then no answer from the leadership. This is shocking to me....So what I would like is the prime minister to tell the nation when the Chinese are going to be thrown out of Indian territory," Gandhi said. "What's the date by which the Chinese soldiers are going to be kicked out of India? That's what I want to know. But I guarantee you that the prime minister won't have the guts to say that", he said. Watch the full video for more details.
Rahul Gandhi attended a Covid-19 review meeting at Malappuram on October 19. In the past 3 days, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases in Kerala. Gandhi also interacted with Wayanad residents outside Malappuram Collectorate. Earlier, Cong workers welcomed him at Kozhikode International Airport. The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to his constituency, Wayanad. Gandhi is slated to attend a Covid review meeting at Wayanad on October 20. The Congress leader will also visit Mananthavady Covid-19 hospital on October 21. Watch the full video for more.
