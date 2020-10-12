Tariq Anwar backs Rahul Gandhi over Obama's remarks in his memoir

Global  
 

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 13 reacted on the former US president Barack Obama's remark on MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi and said to assess someone in few meetings is tough, Rahul's personality has changed and he's gained lot of experience.

"Obama and Rahul Gandhi must've met briefly, probably 8-10 yrs back when he came here as US President.

To assess someone in few meetings is tough.

Rahul Gandhi's personality has changed since then, he's gained lot of experience," Anwa told to ANI.

His comment comes after Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject.

"Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.


