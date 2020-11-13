Global  
 

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74
Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74

One of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, Peter Sutcliffe, has died at the age of 74 after contacting coronavirus.

The former lorry driver was convicted of murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the north west of England in 1981.

Sutcliffe was dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper because of the brutal method he used to mutilate his victims’ bodies.

The serial killer spent three decades at the famous psychiatric Broadmoor Hospital before being moved to HMP Frankland in 2016.

It's understood Sutcliffe died after contracting Covid19 and refusing treatment.

Report by Shoulderg.

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper's death brings 'closure' for victim's son

Richard McCann, the son of Peter Sutcliffe's first victim, Wilma, talks to BBCBreakfast as it's announced the Yorkshire Ripper has died aged 74.

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74 [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74

The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred there from maximum securityHMP Frankland, where he was an inmate. Sutcliffe, 74, had tested positive forCovid-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. He was serving awhole life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the North Westbetween 1975 and 1980.

'Yorkshire Ripper' serial killer Peter Sutcliffe dead aged 74 after refusing coronavirus treatment

 Serial killer Peter Sutcliffe – better known as the Yorkshire Ripper – has died at the age of 74.Mr Sutcliffe, who was serving a life term for murdering 13..
Notorious 'Yorkshire Ripper' killer dies in UK prison

 The serial killer, 74, was serving a whole life term for murdering 13 women between 1975 and 1980.
Infected again or endless COVID? How the 'reinfection phenomenon' could impact vaccines, herd immunity and human behavior.

 Can you get it again? Scientists are still investigating to find out how long the immune system can keep someone safe from COVID-19 after infection.
 
Gillibrand: Biden will be "reinventing the wheel" with COVID response

 The New York senator said that it was "problematic" that the formal presidential transition process has not yet begun.
Suicide claimed more Japanese lives in October than 10 months of COVID

 Japan had turned the tide on suicides until the pandemic reality sunk in, now it could prove a worrying harbinger of a mental health crisis festering elsewhere.
‘I am also worried…’: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on surge in Delhi Covid cases [Video]

‘I am also worried…’: Arvind Kejriwal speaks on surge in Delhi Covid cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the recent surge in Covid cases in the capital and said that he is also worried. Kejriwal said that pollution is one of the main causes for the rise in Covid cases. ‘COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing,’ Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference. Kejriwal said that the Covid situation in the capital was under control till 20th of October but started worsening due to pollution. Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday. 104 more fatalities were also registered in the same period, the highest in over five months, which pushed the death toll to 7,332. Watch the full video for all the details.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street [Video]

Dominic Cummings departs for Downing Street

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10 [Video]

Dominic Cummings arrives at Number 10

Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Woman arrested after pedestrian and cars allegedly rammed in Newcastle road rage incident

 Terrifying footage has emerged of the moment a white ute allegedly hit a pedestrian and rammed several cars during a road rage incident in Newcastle's CBD.The..
Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies in hospital aged 74

The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Service has confirmed.
Peter Sutcliffe, UK killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper, dies with coronavirus

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe has died in hospital aged 74 after contracting Covid-19, the UK...
Yorkshire Ripper police blunders: Peter Sutcliffe allowed to continue murderous spree for more than five years


Yorkshire Ripper dies aged 74 [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper dies aged 74

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in 1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died [Video]

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died

The serial killer known as the Yorkshire Ripper has died. Peter Sutcliffe, 74, murdered at least 13 women in the late 1970s.

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74 [Video]

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74

Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffewas convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...

