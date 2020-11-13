Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe Dies Aged 74

The Yorkshire Ripper serial killer has died in hospital, the Prison Servicehas confirmed. Peter Sutcliffe had reportedly refused treatment at UniversityHospital of North Durham after being transferred there from maximum securityHMP Frankland, where he was an inmate. Sutcliffe, 74, had tested positive forCovid-19 and was suffering from underlying health conditions. He was serving awhole life term for murdering 13 women across Yorkshire and the North Westbetween 1975 and 1980.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on the recent surge in Covid cases in the capital and said that he is also worried. Kejriwal said that pollution is one of the main causes for the rise in Covid cases. ‘COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing,’ Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference. Kejriwal said that the Covid situation in the capital was under control till 20th of October but started worsening due to pollution. Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday. 104 more fatalities were also registered in the same period, the highest in over five months, which pushed the death toll to 7,332. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:51Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen departing Downing Street back entrance amid speculation about the future of his senior advisor Dominic Cummings. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings leaves for Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings arrives at Downing Street. Cummings has reiterated that he will make himself 'largely redundant' by the end of the year. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffe was convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in 1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...
Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper, has died aged 74. Sutcliffewas convicted of murdering 13 women and attempting to murder seven others in1981. His crimes terrified the north of England...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published