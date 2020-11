Cardi B is apologizing to the Hindu community for unintentionally being 'disrespectful' for depicting the Hindu goddess Durga in her new shoe ad.

Cardi B apologizes to Hindu community for depicting the Hindu goddess Durga in shoe ad

Rapper Cardi B was accused of cultural appropriation after seemingly imitating the Hindu goddess...

Rapper Cardi B created a stir on social media when she posed as the Hindu Goddess Durga for a...