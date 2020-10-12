Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari | No Rating Movie Review | Diljit Dosanjh | Manoj Bajpayee

A quintessential Bollywood comedies — a mix of romance and drama — Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makes you laugh a little with its brainless humour.
Sometimes it's over the top funny and sometimes below average, but on a whole, a decent watch.
Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles.
And with a bunch of seasoned actors as the supporting cast, the film gets its groove.
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a story of Madhu Mangal Rane play by Manoj Bajpayee who is a wedding detective and is out to find the last man standing to save future brides from falling for the wrong guy.
His current tally stands at 48 potential grooms, and the 49th turns out to be closer home when 'Doodhwala' Suraj Singh Dhillon played by Diljjit Dosanjh falls in love with Rane's sister Turshi Rane played by Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Will Rane let his sister have her love or will the detective take over and do what he's best at - breaking marriage.
A family comedy, the film releases on November 15 in theatres and happens to be the first one to have a theatrical release after eight months of the nationwide shutdown.
Mumbai experiences a massive power cut at 10 am due to grid failure. Many celebrities took to their social media accounts and shared the news. Chak De India fame Sagarika Ghatge and Indian former cricketer Zaheer Khan are expecting their first child together
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:33Published
Bollywood stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Manoj Bajpayee, on Thursday, expressed grief over the death of actor Asif Basra. Basra, who featured in several popular films including "Jab We Met", "Kai Po Che!" and web series "Paatal Lok", was found dead in a private residential complex in Dharamshala, the police have said. His body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have started an investigation in the case. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37Published
After Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is coming back with two movies--Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo. Both the films are comedies and a stark change from her first two films. In this interview, she talks about making the transition and getting to work with some of the greatest Hindi film actors. Fatima also recounted working with Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420 as a child actor.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:06Published
Bollywood actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Mcleodganj on November 12. The 53-year old actor has played roles in numerous hits including 'Black Friday,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Kai Po Che' etc. Speaking to ANI in Mumbai on November 13, senior Bollywood actor Gajendra Chauhan said, "It is a very sad incident and he was a great actor. Asif has worked in movies like 'Black Friday', 'Once upon a time in Mumbai' etc." "An artist leaves vacuum after his/her death. His suicide case is a matter of investigation and let his soul rest in peace," he added.
Artists made over 100 rangolis at an art gallery in Gujarat's Rajkot on November 12. Rangolis were made as festivities of Diwali began. Around 35 artists made beautiful rangolis a two days ahead of Diwali. They have made rangolis of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Mother Teresa, corona warriors and other prominent personalities. Rangolis were made at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Art Gallery in Rajkot city.
Anurag Basu’s multi starrer Ludo is a an anthology starring Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Asha Negi in key roles. The movie is about a series of misadventures that these characters run into and their lives take unpredictable turns just like a game of Ludo. See our review to know more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52Published
Ludo is a kind of a film where even the smallest of distraction can make you miss out on the whole turn of events that follow. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Manney and Pakaj Tripathi. Ludo is a modern age take on the circle of life and death and concept of hell and heaven. High on emotions, it's also a heady mix of comedy, drama, action, revenge, romance and thrill. There are four simultaneous stories going on — a tale of a leaked sex tape days before a marriage; a story of a dejected lover still smitten by his now married ladylove; heart-wrenching story of an imprisoned father who goes through the pain of not being able to see his daughter and lastly, a small town boy and a girl on the run with a suitcase full of money. These four wildly different stories are linked together by the deeds of an local gangster who's both eccentric and funny. With top notch performances and flawless storytelling, it's definitely at par with the standard of content that OTT platforms are churning.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:08Published